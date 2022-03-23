Click to share this via email

“Stranger Things” season 4 is almost here, and to get fans excited Netflix just dropped new photos.

The streaming service recently revealed that volume 1 of the upcoming season will stream on May 27, with the second volume coming out on July 1.

The latest snaps tease Hawkins High’s Dungeons & Dragons Club’s next meeting, as well as Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and her pals looking ready to face off against evil.

Season 4 also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and more.

Netflix confirmed the upcoming episodes “will find our favourite characters scattered throughout four different — but equally creepy — locations around the world, from snowy Russia to sunny California.

“Eleven (Bobby Brown), Mike (Wolfhard) and the rest of the crew will have to work together to defeat an even more vicious supernatural force and put a stop to the Upside Down once and for all.”

Volume 1 picks up six months after the events of season 3. The Duffer brothers revealed last month that the show would end with season 5.