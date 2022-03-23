Making “Emily in Paris” took a toll on Lily Collins’ body.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and she talked to host Jimmy Fallon about her wedding to “Windfall” director Charlie McDowell.

The last time Fallon and Collins spoke, she had only just got engaged.

“Yeah, everything went according to plan,” she said. “And we were planning it while shooting ‘Windfall’. So it was a lot on our plate.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2021.

Next, Collins talked about “Emily in Paris” and her desire to take the series to other cities around the world.

“Honestly, I would go all over the world with it if I could,” she said. “But the one thing is, I would want to go to streets where you could wear flats.”

Collins explained, “Wearing heels [all the time]… You wouldn’t think how painful that can be in Paris. I literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time ‘cause it’s cobblestone everywhere!”