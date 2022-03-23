Olivia Rodrigo had an eventful Tuesday night.

Following her big win at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she took home three awards (Female Artist of the Year, Best New Pop Artist and TikTok Bop of the Year for her hit “Good 4 U”), the “Drivers License” singer swung by “The Late Late Show” to chat about her big year as a breakout artist, making films, moving out, and more.

Rodrigo, who kicks off her “Sour” tour on April 5, told host James Corden that her upcoming film “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”, which highlights the making of her debut album, re-arrangements of her songs and behind-the-scenes footage, is “for some of my fans who might not make it to my concert.”

Rodrigo also described the joy she felt of her Grammy dreams coming true after receiving seven nominations.

“The Grammys have always been such a huge thing in my head,” she explained of being “so obsessed with [the awards show] forever.”

Rodrigo also told Corden and Norwegian actress and fellow breakthrough guest Renate Reinsve about the London pub she visited while attending the Brit Awards last month. She recalled the “fun” and thrilling experience that allowed her 19-year-old self to actually show her “real” proof-of-age ID, since the legal drinking age is 18 in the U.K.

To hear more of Rodrigo’s “amazing” night out in London and why she hasn’t “acclimated that well” to living on her own, watch the full interview above.