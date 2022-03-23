Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s good to have a country boy at home.

In an adorable new video on her Instagram feed, Gwen Stefani gets into character for her own take on husband Blake Shelton’s hit “Come Back as a Country Boy”.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Can’t Wait To Have Time To Focus On His Family With Gwen Stefani

In the video, Stefani gets all decked out in Shelton’s own clothes to get her “country boy” look on.

The singer dons a pair of cowboy boots, along with a Blake Shelton T-shirt, a baseball cap, oversized blue jeans and a camouflage shirt on top, all set to her husband’s song.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Does Hilarious Commentary On Gwen Stefani’s Super Bowl Fest Rehearsal Video

Finally, Stefani heads out onto the driveway to show off the new look before getting onto the back of a pickup truck, with Shelton nodding in approval.

“Come Back as a Country Boy” is the third single from Shelton’s 2021 album Body Language.