Kim Kardashian’s harshest critic is her eight-year-old daughter North West.

Kardashian spoke about how North feels about her fashion during Vogue’s “Forces of Fashion” conference, presented by Stuart Weitzman.

She shared, “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing.

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me.

“[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

The Skims creator might have been hitting headlines for years now but she told the publication she’s only just started to find her footing.

“I used to be so affected by so many things,” she said.

“[I remember] the whole experience of being pregnant in the spotlight, how nasty people were to me in the press for gaining weight while pregnant, [but] you get to a place where you realize it doesn’t matter.

“It took me until recently to reach that point, but you do figure it out. [Eventually] you get to this place where you don’t care, even though there are all these messages about you. It can be hard to take the high road and avoid correcting the narrative.”