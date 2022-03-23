Maksim Chmerkovskiy is doing all he can to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing from war.

On Wednesday, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro appeared on “Good Morning America” from Poland, where his working to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"I feel like this is my duty, I'm here to remind people that this is just getting worse." @MaksimC returns to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. @evapilgrim has more. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/OVpWLA8Nl7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 23, 2022

“I feel like this is my duty I am here to remind people this just getting worse,” the dancer said.

“There’s still very emotional stuff for me,” he added, “kids and babies everywhere. It’s negative temperature.”

Asked if he still feels guilt for having fled Ukraine himself when the invasion started, Chmerkovskiy admitted, “Yeah, I feel guilty, I feel bad, I feel shamed, I feel upset.”

Chmerkovskiy also talked about what he hopes to accomplish while he’s in Poland.

“I got a call from my friend who ran out of all his supplies and I was able to direct him to my location,” he said. “As we spoke I got a text message about an orphanage of 200 kids who are very much on negative supplies at the moment and after our call, when we hang up, I am going to go and set up a logistical chain that will deliver exactly what they are asking for.”

He added, “I’m super grateful, it’s things like this that change me as a person.”