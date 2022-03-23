Bon Jovi’s hit song “It’s My Life” has inspired Ukrainians to gear up for battle with Russia’s invading forces.

A video has gone viral of citizens on the coast in Odessa, just south of the embattled nation, filling sandbags and loading them into the back of a truck as the Jersey band’s 2000 hit blasts out from the speakers.

Bon Jovi reposted the clip on Twitter on Tuesday:

This is for the ones who stood their ground…

Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9iT2EoeH7 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) March 22, 2022

The minute-long video also features a young drummer pounding along to the beat as the lyrics go “Tomorrow’s getting harder, make no mistake/ Luck ain’t even lucky, got to make your own breaks/ It’s my life/ And it’s now or never/ I ain’t gonna live forever/ I just want to live while I’m alive.”

Bon Jovi’s tweet was retweeted and replied to by the Ukrainian government’s official account, which read: “Thank you for the support!”

The original post was shared by Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, who wrote “#Odessa preparing fortifications & getting ready to fight.”