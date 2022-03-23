There’s hopefully going to be a Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts movie at some point in the near future.

Watts insisted the best pals have been thinking of teaming up for a flick for a while, as she chatted with “Good Day New York”‘s Rosanna Scotto.

Watts shared, “We’ve been talking about it for too long, we’ve got to make it happen.

“Now we’re getting to the age where we just want to spend more time with each other… let’s just get on a set, so we can have good lengthy conversations on a daily basis and share meals.

“We’re definitely continuing to search for the right piece of material,” Watts added when pressed as to whether the duo’s been reading any scripts.

Watts, who has been busy promoting her new movie “Infinite Storm”, has been close friends with Kidman for around three decades now.

The pair became close after working on 1991’s “The Flirting”, which remains the only flick they’ve done together.