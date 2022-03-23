Harry Styles is welcoming fans into Harry’s House.

Styles took to social media on Wednesday and revealed the impending release of Harry’s House. The album is scheduled to drop on May 20. The One Direction alum shared the album cover and a short video hyping the drop.

The teaser video shares a snippet of instrumental music and footage from Styles’ live performances.

This marks Styles’ first full-length project since chart-topping sophomore studio album Fine Line dropped in Dec. 2019. Styles is in search of a three-peat after his two albums topped charts in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland and the U.S.

Styles’ new album will feature 13 tracks, more than Harry Styles and Fine Line, according to a press release via Billboard.