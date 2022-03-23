Jon Stewart is happy to see comics thriving.

This week, the host of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” and talked about everything from Pete Davidson to all the successful “Daily Show” alums.

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Says Joe Rogan Controversy Is ‘Overblown’ And A ‘Mistake’: ‘That’s A Person That You Can Engage With’

Stern asked Stewart about his friendship with Davidson after the pair were spotted together at a recent New York Knicks game.

“I know Pete real well,” Stewart said. “He’s just a kid trying to live his life. He’s one of my favourite people… I think he’s doing as best he can in that situation, when you’re dealing with something that’s so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things, and I just love that kid.”

Stern also asked how Stewart feels about all the “Daily Show” alums who have found success outside the show, including John Oliver.

“I’ll come downstairs, and my daughter will be watching John Oliver,” Stewart. “I’m like, ‘Holy s**t, Oliver is raising my children. This is awesome!’”

“Did you find yourself getting envious of those guys?” Stern asked.

“No, no, no,” his guest said. “I love what they do, and I love those guys… We had so much fun working together. I don’t have regret or envy or any of those things because I’m astonished at how well shit has worked out for me. I never had that sense that someone else’s success is to the detriment of mine. It leads to such bitterness.”

He added, “I’ve always felt that everybody’s success expands opportunity for you or for anybody.”

READ MORE: Bob Iger Talks About The News Business With Jon Stewart: ‘People Are Not Held Accountable For Inaccuracies’

Also on the show, Stewart talked about being offered to take over as permanent guest host of “The Tonight Show” before Conan O’Brien took over the job from Jay Leno.

Stewart said he was told that Leno loved the idea, “And as it turned out, no he didn’t!”

Stewart also shares his appreciation for Dave Chappelle’s comedic skills, calling him a “master” of stand-up comedy.