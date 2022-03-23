Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his insecurities about his future music career.

The musician spoke with Billboard for the cover story of its March 29 issue. He admitted when it comes to his own inner turmoil, it definitely helps with creating art.

“The torture is real. However, do I invite the torture or create it for myself? Probably,” said Kelly. “Do I fear a stable life? Do I fear that it’s going to stop my writing? For sure. Sometimes I wake up, and it’s like, ‘It’s sunny today. I live in this house today. What am I? I am a mainstream sellout, dude.’”

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down TikTok Video Claiming He Doesn’t Play His Guitar

It’s understandable that the 31-year-old is afraid of losing his inspiration as he often gets very raw and emotional in his music.

In his song “27” from his album Bloom he reflected on his fears his rock star lifestyle would result in an early grave for him like other legends before.

While Kelly isn’t afraid to get real in his lyrics, he also wants people to acknowledge he’s worked hard to get where he is today. He recalled the early days of loading up vans and playing The Warped Tour in the early 2000s.

“I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got. But I earned that sh-t,” he added. “Dude, I was f–king loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the f–king Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that sh-t as a band?”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Discusses Mental Health And Sobriety With Machine Gun Kelly

To all his critics and fans alike, he wants them to realize that there is a real person behind the music who is still learning and growing.

“My name is Colson Baker, and I have real feelings,” he said. “I have real loss. I have real vulnerability. I have real regrets. I just want to be given the same respect that you would give yourself to f–k up and bounce back.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s issue of Billboard comes out on March 26.