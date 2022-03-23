Sean Penn speaks to the media after signing a humanitarian contract with the Mayor of Krakow, Jacek Majchrowski, at the City Hall on March 23, 2022 in Krakow, Poland.

Sean Penn is continuing to do his bit to support the people of Ukraine following Russia’s illegal invasion of the country.

Penn, who has been working on a documentary about the war for Vice, walked to Poland from Ukraine and has been there helping those arriving with his nonprofit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), ever since.

Penn, who signed a humanitarian contract with the Mayor of Krakow, Jacek Majchrowski, on Wednesday, insisted they were planning on staying “the course” to help those in need.

The actor said at a press conference, “This is one of the most heartbreaking moments in most of our lifetimes for the world at large and it is a crisis at large,” Metro reported.

He added, “I’ve learned how quickly a good structure transitions me into being less value added, hands on.

“This one is going to go on for some time and I think my answer to the question is going to be the same answer that anybody with CORE and all people of goodwill would have.

“Which is I’m going to do everything I can do. Whether is me being here, or coming back many times, or just coming back to shake the hands of the people who are doing the work.

“They can count on me as I count on them.”

Penn has spoken regularly about his admiration for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a recent interview with “Anderson Cooper 360″ he said: “Meeting with President Zelenskyy the day before the invasion and then meeting with him again on the day of the invasion, I don’t know if he knew he was born for this, but it was clear that I was in the presence of something… that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity and love,” he told Cooper, per TheWrap.