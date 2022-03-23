“The Hardy Boys” are back in action.

YTV launched a new trailer for “The Hardy Boys” on Wednesday ahead of the show’s TV adaptation’s sophomore season premiere next month. Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot star as the titular brothers originally created by writer Edward Stratemeyer.

“When a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Elliot) drop their new normal routine and get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister.

“The Hardy boys and their friends quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.”

Season 2 of “The Hardy Boys” premieres on April 4 on YTV and will air at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays. The show can also be streamed live and on demand on STACKTV, available through Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Rogers SmartStream.