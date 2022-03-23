Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State passed away on Wednesday, her family has confirmed. She was 84 years old.

Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two, was the first woman to hold that position.

Albright was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s – the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” her family said on Twitter.

Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022

Fellow women in politics took to Twitter to react to the tragic news.

Madeline Albright was a champion of all women in politics. A glass ceiling breaker, one of the strongest voices on the world stage, an American legend. We mourn the passing of great American lives like hers deeply. Prayers to her loved ones and family. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 23, 2022

I will always be deeply grateful for the wonderful friendship Bill and I shared with @madeleine and the unfailingly wise counsel she gave us over so many years. So many people around the world are alive and living better lives because of her service. https://t.co/aw8HK71sbt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 23, 2022

Albright was born in the former Czechoslovakia in 1937. She was nominated to become the first woman secretary of state, confirmed unanimously in 1997. She was in the post until 2001.