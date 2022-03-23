Anya Taylor-Joy and The Queen are double covers stars for British Vogue.

The actress shares the April issue cover of British Vogue with the monarch for a double cover issue. She’s even styled with a perfect replica of the George IV State Diadem for the royal issue. The magazine promises to cover Her Majesty’s reign from the early years to the modern era.

For the cover story, Taylor-Joy shared her reaction to waking up to global recognition after the release of “The Queen’s Gambit”.

“Nothing about my life changed. Then I dropped into New York and within an hour I was back at Ivy [Getty]’s house just like shivering on the floor,” she recalled. “It was so intense.”

READ MORE: Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls ‘Frightening’ Paparazzi Incident That Left Her In Tears: ‘I Went Home And Cried, But Then I Figured It Out’

While her friends tried to give her advice for her situation, there was just no way Taylor-Joy could avoid getting recognized.

“I was dressed like an East Berlin spy at all times. Eventually Ivy was like, ‘We can’t fix it, sorry,’” she shared. While she’s grateful for the success, it was an adjustment period. She needed “a second to understand it and make it OK for [herself].”

READ MORE: Anya Taylor-Joy And Josh O’Connor Talk Going Royal With ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ And ‘The Crown’

The star has always found herself a bit of an odd one out in the landscape of acting. It wasn’t until her first role on “The Witch” that she felt she “fit in” for the first time. Kate Dickie, who played her mother in the film, was her “first real best friend.”

Anya Taylor-Joy – Photo: Craig McDean

Anya Taylor-Joy – Photo: Craig McDean

The Queen – Photo: Antony Armstrong Jones

“I only made friends close to my age group maybe three or four years ago,” she added. “I think Ivy was the first.”

Taylor-Joy met the model at an MTV Movie & TV Awards after-party in LA. Hours after meeting they went for an impromptu trip to Disneyland. The actress was even maid of honour at Getty’s wedding.

While the 25-year-old is finally finding her own group of friends, she still finds the most fun when working.

READ MORE: Anya Taylor-Joy Explains How She Ended Up Jell-O Wrestling With Cara Delevingne In A Tigger Onesie

She recently wrapped up filming for “The Northman” which saw her ankle-deep in freezing mud and freezing ocean water.

“I looked insane. So infuriatingly joyful,” she recalled. “The stunt guys would say, ‘Can we get out of the water now?’ And I was like, ‘This is amazing. Nature! We’re outside! We get to make art.’”

As for the future, the actress already has it all figured out.

READ MORE: Anya Taylor-Joy Sings A Sultry Rendition Of ‘Downtown’ For ‘Last Night In Soho’

“I want to live on a farm. I want goats, chickens, ducks, horses, just all of it,” Taylor-Joy shared. “I want to work, come into the city when I want to – and then disappear and ride all day.”

See the full feature in the April issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands March 29.