As “Black-ish” wraps its final season Anthony Anderson has already lined up his next job, starring in NBC’s new revival of “Law & Order”.

Given that the former shot in Los Angeles and the latter films in NYC, Anderson is relocating to the Big Apple, and took to Instagram to share a hilarious video in which he’s just done some shopping for his new place in New York.

“Saturday I walked to #bestbuy to get tv’s for my NYC apt and realized I had no way of getting them to my place,” he wrote in the caption. “This brother Alex was ahead of me in line so I asked if he would drive me to my place and he agreed. What he didn’t tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment. But we made it work! Just another one for the books!”

In the clip, Anderson films himself and his new friends, crammed into the car along with his multiple TVs, while Alex, sitting in the passenger seat, holds a can of gasoline on his lap as Anderson drives.

“Life and times of me. I have no idea who these people are but I’m driving their vehicle right now,” said Anderson while panning the camera throughout the cramped confines of the car.

“He offered to drive me home, but didn’t tell me he had a friend in the car,” Anderson continued. “That’s Alex and that’s Charm right there, and I’m driving they car. But not only am I driving their car, what y’all need to see is I’m driving but the car is in reverse. It’s in reverse!”

As Anderson explained, he initially placed the car in drive. “I was like, ‘Yo man it’s not moving when I start it.’ He said, ‘Oh no, you gotta put it in reverse.’”

Anderson jokingly concluded, “If I don’t make it back to the set of ‘Law & Order’, call the police!”