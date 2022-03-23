Click to share this via email

“The Godfather” gets meta in new trailer for “The Offer”.

Paramount+ shared a new trailer for its biographical-drama miniseries on Wednesday. The show depicts the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola’s movie adaptation of “The Godfather”, based on Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel of the same name.

“‘The Offer’ is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making ‘The Godfather’,” a synopsis for the series reads.

The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

“The Offer” premieres April 28 on Paramount+.