Pamela Anderson says the timing is right to finally share her life’s story to the public.

The actress spoke with Vogue about her busy year, with her move to Broadway, and a memoir that’s in the works.

“I’m writing my book. My book is going to be coming out probably not for eight months, so it’s a while away,” she shared. “I wrote my memoirs myself without any collaborators, nothing. So I’ve been working on that this last year, and then with the Netflix documentary, and now [Broadway].”

Anderson made the surprising announcement in early March 2022 she would make her Broadway debut in the revival of the musical Chicago. Along with the news, she’s partnering up with Netflix for an autobiographical documentary which promises to “tell the real story.”

She was the subject of Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” series which told a fictionalized version of her relationship with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee. The actress reportedly took issue with how the series portrayed her.

As to why she chose now to tell her story after staying out of the public eye for a few years, she revealed it was a matter of timing.

“I feel like it’s a really empowering story–it’s time,” she shared. “I’m doing [my autobiography] for a lot of reasons. I have my whole life to draw from.”

No date has been announced for her upcoming documentary, but fans can catch her in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago starting April 12.