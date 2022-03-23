Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet the Jamaican Bobsleigh team in Trench Town on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing their Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, which began in Belize on March 19 and ends in Jamaica on March 26.

On day four of the week-long tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Trench Town in Kingston, Jamaica, where they met with the famed Jamaican Bobsleigh Team, who made their international debut at the 1988 winter Olympics and inspired the big-screen comedy “Cool Runnings”.

During their meeting with the team, William was photographed sitting inside one of their distinctive yellow bobsleighs while Duchess Kate climbed in behind him.

The team also shared some photos of the royal visit on Instagram, including one in which both royals are seated within a bobsleigh.

“What an honour it is to have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not only in Jamaica but sitting in one of our history-making bobsleighs! We are thankful for the support and looking forward to once again being the #HottestThingOnIce in the 2026 Winter Olympics!” reads the caption.