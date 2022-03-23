Conor McGregor has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law.

According to a report from Ireland’s Independent, the UFC fighter was placed under arrest for alleged “dangerous driving” in Dublin on Tuesday, March 22.

McGregor, who has racked up a number of previous traffic convictions in his native Ireland, was reportedly pulled over while driving his Bentley Continental GT, valued at around €170,000 (more than $230,000 in Canadian dollars).

The Independent reports that McGregor was “arrested for road traffic offenses,” while his car was also seized; McGregor’s Bentley has since been returned to him.

“It is understood he has been charged with dangerous driving and will appear before Blanchardstown district court next month,” reported the outlet, noting that he had appeared before the same court back in 2017, when he was fined €400 for speeding.

Following news of his arrest, a spokesperson for McGregor issued a statement. “Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations,” the statement reads. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

If convicted of dangerous driving, McGregor could face a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.