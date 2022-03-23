Wendy Williams is asking for access to her money after alleging that Wells Fargo is keeping it from her.

In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Williams asked for the release of her funds after the bank froze her out of her account after claiming that the TV personality is “incapacitated” and is in need of a guardianship.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams said, pointing the finger at her former financial advisor, who allegedly prompted Wells Fargo to freeze the former talk show host’s account after claiming she was unable to handle her affairs.

Lawyers for the bank and Williams filed legal documents laying out their case, including a temporary restraining order against the bank, which a judge has yet to rule on.

In a letter filed in court, Wells Fargo made a number of allegations, including that the bank “has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The bank revealed Williams is “an established client of Wells Fargo and, notably, 15 years with the particular financial advisor” whom the bank says is “a 23-year veteran of the financial services industry with an unblemished record.”

The bank claimed it’s “relying not only on reports of the financial advisor, who has recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know the petitioner well and share these concerns.”

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” she went on to say. “This is not right and this is not fair.”

The 57-year-old TV personality also addressed her former manager Bernie Young, who she claims used her American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her.

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card,” she alleged.

Per The Sun‘s latest reporting, Young filed to be her legal guardian “as she suffers serious health problems.”

Speaking directly to Young, Williams said, “You’re no good and this is not fair at all.” She also addressed her ongoing health issues.

“Then there’s this person. This… A former doctor… had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over to Lori Schiller. So I haven’t gotten this stuff.”

“I fired this doctor and, again, all I want to know is where is my money? This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair,” she continued, before calling out Wells Fargo once again. “Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me,” again saying, “This is not right and certainly this is not fair.”

Williams then went on to accuse the New York Court system of “being weird” to her, alleging that they have no evidence for their case, something noted in the letter filed by her lawyer explaining why they filed a temporary restraining order against the bank.

“Despite [Wells Fargo’s] assertion that its suspicions are genuine, their decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision … gives pause for concern about [Wells Fargo’s] intentions,” the letter stated.

“Without evidence, they took all of this information and continued with what’s going on with me, based on what Wells Fargo is doing,” Williams claimed in the video. “This is not fair. This is not fair.”

She compared her case to the “Kung-Fu judge” case, in which a lawyer stole over $600,000 from the estate of late Brooklyn Judge John Phillips, who was termed the “Kung-Fu Judge” because of his black belt and his tendency to work martial arts gestures while presiding over his courtrooms.

She ended her video by asking Schiller, Young and Wells Fargo to give her access to her money.

“Please let me have access to my money. This is not right, and again, this is not fair,” she maintained. “Have a pleasant day. Thank you.”

In a previous statement from Wells Fargo, a rep for the bank told ET, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

The statement continued, “Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy. As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

ET has also reached out to Bernie Young for comment.

See more on Williams’ ongoing battle with the bank below.

MORE FROM ET:

Wendy Williams and Wells Fargo: Everything We Know About the Legal War

Tamron Hall Honors Wendy Williams: Her Fans Are ‘Rooting for Her’

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health, Battle With Bank, and TV Return