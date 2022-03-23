Earlier this month, Shanna Moakler revealed she was pregnant, in the midst of her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, being arrested for felony domestic violence.

Now, however, the ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker says she’s not expecting, and that the results of that initial pregnancy test were actually a false positive.

“OK, I am not pregnant,” Moakler, 46, said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for ‘Big Brother’,” explained Moakler, who recently appeared on the third edition of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

“It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive,” she added.

Moakler, who has three children — two with Barker and another with boxer Oscar De La Hoya — added that having another baby was “not out of the question.”