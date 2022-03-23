Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks on stage during a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are in the midst of a week-long royal visit to the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The trip has not been without controversy, given that the countries visited — Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica — are all former British colonies during an era when Britain was actively involved in the slave trade (Britain abolished slavery in 1807).

On Wednesday, March 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a dinner hosted by Jamaica’s governor general, where William spoke about that shameful period in his nation’s past.

In his speech, William referenced a speech his father, Prince Charles, gave in Barbados last year, agreeing with the Prince of Wales “that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history,” said the prince.

“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened,” he added.

“While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude,” he continued. “The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will conclude their royal tour of the Caribbean on Saturday, March 26.