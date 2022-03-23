Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., has died in Jupiter, Florida.

People confirmed the sad news of Thomas’ death, noting that reports of her age varied, placing her somewhere between 58 and 61 years of age.

A spokesperson for the Jupiter Police Department told Fox News that police received a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday; Thomas was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to a report from TMZ, her death may have been brought on by a complication from a medical procedure.

Thomas, a former model, was Williams’ third wife, and were married in 1990. The the couple shared two children, daughter Katherine and son Samuel, a musician; Willams also has three other children from previous relationships.

Her son, Sam Williams, issued a statement to People.

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” he wrote, referring to his late sister, who died in 2020 due to a car accident.

“She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic’s top models,” he continued. “My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early ’80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane.”