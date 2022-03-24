Brad Pitt was literally an inspiration for Channing Tatum.

On Thursday, Tatum appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about his new comedy “The Lost City”, co-starring Sandra Bullock, and also featuring Pitt.

A the actor tells DeGeneres, getting to work with Bullock was a treat, but he was also seriously looking forward to working with Pitt.

“I can’t believe I got to work with either one of them,” he says “Brad Pitt, I met him once, I’d ridden motorcycles with him, and again, he’s everything you want him to be.”

In fact, as Tatum explains, Pitt actually served as an inspiration for his own cover model character in “The Lost City”, and in particular Pitt’s long, flowing hair in the 1994 epic “Legends of the Fall”.

“I have to wear a wig for my cover model look, and I was like, ‘I just want to look like ‘Legends of the Fall’ Brad Pitt. Can you please just make me that, make me as close to that as you can possibly make me,'” he recalls.

“He’s so funny. People just don’t know how funny he is,” Tatum adds. “I think he’s done comedies, but nothing as broad. This movie, I jut love so much, because they don’t make movies like this anymore.”