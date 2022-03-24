Joe Jonas has a really unique way of warming up for shows.

On Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers singer appeared on “The Tonight Show” and shared his odd ritual before heading out to perform concerts.

READ MORE: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas ‘Overjoyed’ About Expecting Baby No. 2, Says Source

Jonas explains that he often does the common warm-up practices, including jumping jacks and having someone slap him in the face, but recently he’s adopted a new technique.

For a couple years now, I like to do a very theatrical version of ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth,” he said. “And I find it really warms my vocals up and gets me in the right mindset.”

Of course, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t let that revelation pass without getting Jonas a microphone to demonstrate his warm-up method.

“If I must…” Jonas joked, taking the microphone and performing a very dramatic rendition of the Smash Mouth classic.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Hindu Holiday In Los Angeles — See The Pics!

Also on the show, Fallon had Jonas join him for a game of TikTok Duets, in which they traded off completing users’ songs with their own lyrics.

In the end, the duo got together to perform one final duet, but hilariously noted in their lyrics that including the TikTok user, they were now “three dudes” singing a duet.