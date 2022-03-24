If not for Lady Gaga, Heidi Montag says, she might have been a pop star.

Appearing this week on the “Unpopular with Jacques Peterson” podcast, the reality star talked about her once-promising music career in the late ’00s, working with producer RedOne.

“[RedOne] and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what him and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing,” the “Hills” star said.

Montag ended up recording the song “Fashion”, produced by RedOne and written by Gaga.

“He was like, ‘I just need to get the consent of the writer.’ And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer, because she was a writer on the song,” Montag recalled. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut ‘Fashion’ with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.’ And [Gaga’s] like, ‘Great. Sure, she can have that song.'”

She continued, “So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under.”

Montag ended up performing the song on “The View” to promote her clothing line, but then Gaga took the song back to record herself for the soundtrack to the 2009 film “Confessions of a Shopaholic”.

“It’s hard because people are like, ‘I love Lady Gaga!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sure she’s great but I have not had the best encounter with her,'” Montag said.

“She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him,” she claimed. “And he’s like, ‘I’m sorry. She’s my writing partner for huge things.’ We even went out to dinner with him several times and we were hanging out with him and she pulled the cord.”

Montag added of RedOne and Gaga’s working relationship, “He wrote ‘Just Dance’ for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it. So, of course, she’s not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing.”