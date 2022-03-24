Shonda Rhimes is happy when her kids don’t watch her shows.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the prolific TV producer reveals that her three daughters have never seen “Grey’s Anatomy”.

“My youngest daughters are eight and nine, so they’re far too young to watch it or even care, which is good,” she says.

READ MORE: Shonda Rhimes Calls The Term Girlboss ‘Bulls**t That Men Have Created’

“And I have a 19-year-old who finds it horrifying that I’ve written a show that all of her friends have seen multiple times,” Rhimes adds of daughter Harper. “And so she has never seen it.”

In fact, Rhimes says that she sees it as a positive that her daughter has no desire to watch her most famous and long-running show.

“I think about it like, her mother wrote a show that tells all her friends what to think about love and sex,” she explains. “So she’s not interested in watching it, and I think that that’s a very good thing.”

READ MORE: Shonda Rhimes Says She Expects ‘Bridgerton’ To Go For 8 Seasons ‘And Maybe More’

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently in its 18th season. The show also spawned “Private Practice”, and Rhimes has gone on to produce many other popular shows, like “Scandal”, “How to Get Away with Murder”, and “Bridgerton”.