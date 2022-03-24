Tones and I is looking to do something new.

On Wednesday night, the Australian singer talked to NovaFM’s Smallzy and revealed her complicated feelings about her 2019 smash hit “Dance Monkey”.

READ MORE: Roddy Ricch & Tones And I Top Apple Music’s 2020 Charts

“I loathe that song a lot of the time…a lot of times I don't want to sing it!” 😱@tonesandimusic reveals she "loathes" huge hit #DanceMonkey "a lot of the time" & breaks down her recent co-writing experience 👀#SmallzysSurgery #TonesAndI pic.twitter.com/EvPhTlaRAO — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 22, 2022

Talking about her new song “Eyes Don’t Lie”, the singer talked about how she wanted it to be different from her earlier hit, despite producers and others trying to get her to repeat “Dance Monkey”‘s sound and success.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to go there anymore,’” Tones and I said. “That was great good for me. I wrote that song on my own not trying to do a single thing and it happened, but I don’t want to just try to chase that song. I loathe that song a lot of the time.”

READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Singer Charms ‘AGT’ Judges With Performance Of Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’

She continued, “A lot of time, I don’t want to sing it. I’m not gonna write another song like it, I just want to tell people how I’m feeling.”

Tones and I also added of the production process, “I always have to tell them, ‘Slow down, guys, you’re moving so far ahead that I’m not connected to this track at all.’ If I don’t like the track, there’s no track.”

The singer released her debut album Welcome to the Madhouse in 2021. “Eyes Don’t Lie” is set to be featured on her next album.