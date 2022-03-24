For the first time in 42 seasons, on Wednesday’s episode of “Survivor”, Jeff Probst had to stop a challenge in the middle of the action and skip ahead to the next portion.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 42 Cast Featuring New Canadian Castaways

The first part of the challenge involved the three tribes competing on an extremely turbulent ocean.

Though the first tribe managed all right, the other two teams couldn’t finish due to the big waves impacting them.

“Another big wave, and there are more coming,” Probst said, looking on. “These swells continue on Day 7 of ‘Survivor 42’.”

Live footage of production allowing the challenge to continue #Survivor pic.twitter.com/NMxUBTJxNJ — Survivor Goats (This is a Maryanne Stan Account) (@SurvivorGoats) March 24, 2022

Finally, Probst stepped in to put a stop to that portion of the challenge, allowing the two teams to skip right to the second, land-based part of the event.

“All right, both tribes, drag your ladders in. Come in. Drag it right up here, and place it here and wait. … Here’s what we’re gonna do,” the host said. “Due to no lack of effort on your part, this is not getting any easier. We’re gonna retrieve your keys and give them to you, and we’ll continue the challenge from here. Sound fair? Never done this in the history of ‘Survivor’.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the episode aired, Probst said, “This was one of those days where you could feel the turbulence swirling in the air from the moment we arrived at the challenge location. It reminded me of being a kid in Wichita, Kansas, when a tornado was brewing. All your neighbours are racing to get their kids’ bikes in the garage because you can actually feel the tornado coming before you see it. That’s what it felt like out there.”

He added, “I’m not exaggerating when I say that every five minutes it was gaining in intensity. Even getting the players out to their starting pontoons took some effort. And as you saw in the episode, their initial jump into the ocean was helped by a giant swell that nearly tossed them off the pontoon.”

READ MORE: Canadian Erika Casupanan Emotionally Reacts To Being Crowned Winner Of ‘Survivor’: ‘It’s Overwhelming’

Talking about safety concerns for the players, Probst said, “It’s important for our viewers to know that the players are always safe. We have safety swimmers at every challenge. Their only job is to watch the players, and if anyone is ever in real danger, they can get to them immediately.