The Duchess of Sussex is ready to launch her first podcast.

On Thursday, Spotify and Archewell Audio announced their first original podcast project, “Archetypes”, hosted by Meghan Markle herself.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle To Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer

According to the press release, the show will “investigate the labels that try to hold women back. Throughout the series, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.”

In a teaser for the new podcast, Markle says the podcast will “dissect, explore and subvert the rules that try to hold women back.”

The show will feature conversations with women who can talk about how stereotypes and typecasting affects women, along with historians who can talk about how those archetypes developed.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Donations To Numerous Organizations In Ukraine Amid War

“Archetypes” is also executive-produced by Markle and will premiere this summer.

The podcast is the first full series as part a multi-year deal between Archewell and Spotify that was announced in late 2020.