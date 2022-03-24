Dave Coulier is opening up about his struggles with alcoholism.

On Thursday, the “Full House” star shared an old photo on Instagram, showing his face injured, along with a lengthy caption about getting sober.

READ MORE: Dave Coulier Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Him And Bob Saget: ‘I Wish I Could Lean On You Right Now’

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol-free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down,” he wrote. “In this picture I was the one who fell down.”

He explained, “I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Coulier talked about his experiences drinking and his decision to get sober, with plenty of support from family and friends, including his wife Melissa Coulier.

“I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back. I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly. The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey,” he wrote.

READ MORE: ‘Full House’ Cast Believes Bob Saget Would Want Another Series Reboot

“The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” he added. “The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️.”

In the comments, Coulier’s wife shared words of support: “SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!! ❤️❤️”