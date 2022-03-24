Dr. Oz isn’t backing down.

This week, the TV personality and U.S. senate candidate revealed that the White House had requested his resignation from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

READ MORE: Oprah Weighs In On Dr. Oz’s Senate Bid, Says ‘It’s Up To The Residents Of Pennsylvania’

Oz was appointed to the council by Donald Trump and has continued on in the role under the Joe Biden administration.

In a series of tweets about the White House’s request, the 61-year-old shared the email asking him to resign by the end of the day or face termination.

“I am proud of my service and will not resign,” Oz said, referring to Biden’s handling of the COVID pandemic as “authoritarian.”

Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign. pic.twitter.com/EP1vHWATp4 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 23, 2022

I received this letter on behalf of @POTUS requesting I resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. It’s sad that he would politicize such an important issue like health. The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Fauci, for a multitude of obvious reasons. pic.twitter.com/fJaVLKVWOC — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 24, 2022

READ MORE: ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ To End In January 2022, To Be Replaced By Daphne Oz’s ‘The Good Dish’

Oz is currently running to be the Republican nominee for a senate seat in Pennsylvania.

As some Twitter users pointed out, though, Oz is actually legally obliged to resign from the council due to the Hatch Act, which prevents special government employees from running in elections while still conducting official government business.