Daniel Radcliffe said “Harry Potter” will not be on his obituary when he dies.

The star of the fantasy film series sat down for an interview with Toronto’s Damnit Maurie for Kiss 92.5’s “The Roz And Mocha Show” and was asked about which one of his films he would like to be remembered for the most when he’s gone.

While it was hard for the actor to pick just one film, he did say that “the first lines of my obituary is not going to include the words ‘Harry Potter'” although it’s undeniable that most people are likely to remember him for his iconic role as the young wizard.

Radcliffe also addressed hilarious fake rumours about himself like whether or not he “stormed off set” during “The Lost City” filming because he wanted to take the leeches off of Channing Tatum instead of Sandra Bullock.

He even joked about not being what “the crowds are crying out for” if he were to appear in “Magic Mike 3”.