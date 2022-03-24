Sally Field is reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with the late Burt Reynolds.

The actress spoke about the way he reframed their involvement in his later years in an interview with Variety.

“He was not someone I could be around. He was just not good for me in any way,” she responded when asked about their difficult relationship.

Three years before his death, the actor released his memoir But Enough About Me where he opened up about how he regretted not fighting for his relationship with Field.

“He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t,” she explained. “He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

The two began dating in 1977 while they were filming “Smokey and the Bandit” and dated on and off until 1982. They starred in four films together.

While appearing on “The View” after his death, Field admitted they hadn’t seen each other in over 30 years.

When he died in 2018, she didn’t attend his funeral, but instead released a warm statement.

“My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live,” she said in a statement to Page Six. “Rest, Buddy.”

She only opened up about the nature of their relationship in her 2018 memoir In Pieces where she detailed his controlling nature.

The book was seven years in the making for the actress, and she revealed very painful truths such as her stepfather’s sexual abuse of her.

“When my mother passed away, I thought I had done all the things that we should do before a loved one goes… all the conversations that you have. You hope to solve things,” she recalled. “And yet when she was gone, I felt terribly disquieted. I couldn’t rest… I couldn’t forgive her, and I needed to forgive her or at least understand her. So I wrote the book to forgive her.”

Despite the difficulty in completing the project, Field ultimately decided pain was “good” for an actress.