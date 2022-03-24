Blake Shelton is mourning along with his community.

This week, the country singer shared a stated paying tribute to six teenagers killed in a car crash in Tishomingo, Okla., where he owns a ranch.

According to NBC News, the six female high school students were on their way to have lunch off-campus when their small passenger vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

Their identities have not been released, but People reported that they were between the ages of 15 and 17.

“In the wake of yesterday’s unthinkable crash in our small town of Tishomingo, we as a community have all been in shock and broken-hearted,” Shelton said a statement to People. “I personally know the devastation of suddenly losing a loved one in a car accident. But our community is strong and has come together to support and wrap our arms around the families and friends that are hurting the most.”

He added, “There’s no question it will take a long time to heal from this tragedy. Keep the prayers coming.”

Shelton lost his 24-year-old brother Richie in a car crash in 1990. The singer was 14 at the time.

“I remember picking up the phone to call him a week after he was dead, to tell him something. I was picking up the phone to call him, to tell him something I just saw on TV or, and it was like constantly a shock to me that he was dead,” Shelton told “60 Minutes” in 2014.

In 2011 he co-wrote the song “Over You” with then-wife Miranda Lambert in tribute to his brother.