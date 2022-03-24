The Legacy Awards will be the first major Canadian awards show to celebrate and showcase Black talent.

The Black Academy is launching the Legacy Awards in September. Taking place at Live Nation Canada’s new Toronto venue HISTORY, the program will celebrate and showcase Black talent. The Legacy Awards honour established and emerging Black artists.

READ MORE: Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will ‘Top’ The First One

“When Stephan and I were thinking about a name for the award show, we really wanted it to convey something big and lasting – it’s about creating a legacy for this and future generations of Black Canadians,” said The Black Academy co-founder Shamier Anderson in a press release.

“We want viewers to recognize and appreciate how much Black talent there is in this country and to be inspired by all the nominees and award recipients for years to come.”

The telecast will feature performances and awards presentations. Details about the categories, memberships and submission process will be revealed in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: First Look At Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

“When we walked into HISTORY for the first time we were totally blown away and after months of discussions, everything immediately started to feel real,” said fellow co-founder Stephan James “It’s a very cool, very state-of-the-art venue, but also really intimate. HISTORY is the perfect home for The Legacy Awards and we can’t wait to work with our partners at Insight on the look of the show.”

The inaugural edition of The Legacy Awards airs on Sunday, Sept. 25 and will be a 90-minute telecast.