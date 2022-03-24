Click to share this via email

The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards will be a star-studded affair.

On Thursday, the Canadian Academy announced the first big names who will be featured during the awards ceremony, set to air Sunday, April 10.

Making appearances during the show will be Catherine O’Hara, Tatiana Maslany, Arisa Cox, Sidney Crosby, Andrew Phung, Ginella Massa and Ron MacLean.

Jonathan & Drew Scott, Priyanka and Jessi Cruickshank will also be presenting at the CSAs.

Additional talent for the award show will be announced in the coming days.

The Canadian Academy announced this year’s nominees for the best in Canadian TV and film earlier this year.

CBC series “Sort Of” lead the pack with an impressive 13 nominations, while on the film side, Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough” and Danis Goulet’s “Night Raiders” topped the field with 11 nominations each.