Amy Schumer is getting ready for the Oscars by getting ready for her career to end.

The comedian appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on March 23 in a rather unusual get-up for her interview about hosting the Academy Awards.

“Am I not taking over the show?” she asked in an identical outfit to DeGeneres.

She joked that since the show was wrapping up with this final season, she thought she would take over hosting duties.

“I think you should. Let’s have her take over the show,” DeGeneres agreed to applause from the audience.

It’s not surprising that Schumer is looking into other career options, considering she’s expecting her 2022 Oscars hosting gig to be her last.

“I’ll be freshly cancelled,” the actress said of her first time hosting the Academy Awards.

Amy Schumer and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

When asked whether she had plans for “edgy” material that would get blasted on social media, Schumer admitted she never really planned things.

“Well, that’s the problem. It’s not that I make a plan, I just have poor impulse control,” she joked. “I think it and then it’s too late and I’m over.”

On a more serious note, the 40-year-old admitted she wasn’t too nervous about the upcoming star-studded night.

“I think that’s what stand-up does to you. It goes so bad that you lose that fear,” said the comedian. “But I do have trouble sleeping.”

Like with other Oscars hosting veterans, Schumer asked DeGeneres for her advice.

“Have fun. You know everybody, you’ve been in the business long enough that you’re gonna look out there and everybody knows you and you know them,” she advised. “That helps tremendously.”

While the 2022 Academy Awards air on March 27, the full episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air afterwards on April 20.