Director Matt Reeves has more of The Joker for fans of “The Batman”.

He uploaded a deleted scene from “The Batman” online which features the Clown Prince of Crime, as portrayed by Barry Keoghan in the Robert Pattinson-led movie. Viewers have to solve three riddles on this website to unlock the clip.

Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me.

Here’s my version

Enjoy

🃏❤️🐺 https://t.co/AKyD5dgcq3 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 24, 2022

Reeves previously teased the clip and its purpose in the film.

“What’s interesting is that the reason that Joker’s in the movie is there was actually another scene that was earlier,” the filmmaker previously told IGN. “And because the movie is not an origin tale for Batman, but it’s his early days, it really is an origin tale for the Rogue’s Gallery’s characters. And for me, I think [it’s] this idea that the Joker is not yet the Joker, but they already have this relationship.

“The Batman” has grossed more than $600 million worldwide following its premiere on March 4.