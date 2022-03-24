Jessie J is determined to be a mother.

Jessie sat down with Michelle Visage’s podcast “Rule Breakers” and opened up about her pregnancy goals. The “Bang Bang” singer hopes to dive headfirst into motherhood in the next two years. Jessie, 33, revealed late last year that she suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m grateful that I found the joy in it and I’m grateful that I got pregnant,” she told Visage, according to Yahoo! News. “I got pregnant and that is the experience of a lifetime for me.

“I was told that I would never [conceive] and so for me to even experience the morning sickness and all of that… could make me cry with happiness, just that I got to do that,” she continued. “And I know it will happen for me one day.”

Jessie also touched on her parenthood plans and how painful the miscarriage was.

“Oh 100 per cent. For sure in the next two years I want to have a baby. If I can. Whichever way it happens: naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever — I’m open,” Jessie said. “I have such maternal energy and I’ve always been, ‘Just give me your baby.’ If you meet me, just hand me your baby. I just love babies and children. I love it.

“When you haven’t been through a miscarriage, physically, it’s really hard to understand,” she later shared. “It’s the most painful, because it’s so hormonal — your body and your hormones are just crazy. I remember crying and going, ‘I don’t even feel like I want to cry.’”