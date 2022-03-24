Charlie Puth gets emotional as he talks about his new music.

The singer announced his new single “That’s Hilarious” in a heartbreaking video on Instagram on Thursday.

He captioned the video: “This is a very hard song for me to listen to, but it’s worth it… ‘That’s Hilarious’ coming in April.”

Dressed in a simple white tank top and gold chains, Puth shared the news of his upcoming single and inspiration behind it.

“I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it I’m brought back to a time that was really really challenging in my life,” he said, on the brink of tears. “It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it.”

Taking a few moments to gather himself, the 30-year-old took the opportunity to share his breakup story.

“I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019,” he said. “I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people.”

He concluded, “This is the hardest song that I’ve ever had to put together and I’m so excited for you to hear it. So thank you.”

While it’s not clear who Puth was referring to, he previously dated singer Charlotte Lawrence in 2019 and has been seen in public with Selena Gomez and Halston Sage.

Puth didn’t specify a date for the release of “That’s Hilarious” but said it would be sometime in April.