Drake is sharing his wealth.

Drake posted an Instagram video on Wednesday in partnership with Canadian betting platform Stake. Drizzy claimed to have won $1 million in Bitcoin playing roulette earnings and was compelled to spread his good fortune. The Canadian rapper met with NBA superstar LeBron James at Toronto’s Harbour 60 steakhouse, according to blogTO.

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” Drake said in the video. “We’re doing a Lobos dinner tonight and we’ve invited a kid here, he’s an extremely hard worker and star player.

Drake and James invited Royal Crown Academy high school basketball player Michael and his mom. The “God’s Plan” rapper described Michael’s mom as “the hardest working woman period.”

“On behalf of me and my brother [James] and Stake, we wanted to give you this, it’s $100,000,” he told the mom. “And hopefully it makes this journey a little easier.”

Michael’s mom was gobsmacked as she embraced Drake and James in the touching video.