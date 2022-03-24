Click to share this via email

Ukrainian band Antytila wants to share their music with Ed Sheeran’s Concert For Ukraine.

Sheeran is organizing a benefit concert with profits supporting the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Antytila, clad in military gear, offered to perform remotely from Kyiv “under the bombs” of Russia’s assault.

“Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered,” a band member said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday. “We’ll fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.”

“Hello @Ed Sheeran, greetings from Kyiv!” the video’s caption reads. “We offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.”

Concert For Ukraine takes place on March 29. Sheeran will be joined by Camila Cabello. Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé, Becky Hill, Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter, Tom Odell and The Manic Street Preachers. The show’s hosts are Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Marvin Humes and Ronan Kemp.