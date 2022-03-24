Bob Saget‘s family attorney, Brian Bieber, has spoken out following the release of the comedian’s death records. Bieber says the records — which included more than 50 photos taken at his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where he was found dead on Jan. 9, redacted police body camera footage as well as audio interviews — “tell the entire story” about Saget’s death.

“The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room,” Bieber said in a statement shared with ET. “Now that the medical examiner’s and police department’s records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace.”

Bieber’s statement comes after the said photos and videos were released, just a week after a Florida judge ruled in favor of the request of Bob Saget’s family to seal sensitive photos taken of the late actor after his death.

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, as well as his daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, attended last week’s hearing after the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Saget’s family last month.

The lawsuit argued that the actor’s family would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if the Orange County Sheriff and Medical Examiner’s Office released the records “in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose.”

“While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told ET in a statement at the time.

The images released include the nightstand and headboard in Saget’s room, where trauma could have occurred, as well as bathroom and shower images.

Of the 147 images taken at the scene, 90 that depict his body and personal items, will be permanently sealed, while the remaining 57 are legally able to be made public as well as body camera video from deputies taken outside the hotel room, and a redacted investigative report — all included in his recently released death records. Footage from inside the hotel room is being protected.

Earlier this month, an incident report was released noting that Saget suffered from multiple skull fractures.

The medical examiner said that the multiple skull fractures — coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of his head was still intact — led him to believe that the injury “was most likely caused by something hard, covered by something soft,” and the example the medical examiner gave was akin to falling on a carpeted floor.

