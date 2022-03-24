Click to share this via email

Nicole Kidman stars as “The Woman Who Ate Photographs” in AppleTV+’s intriguing new series, “Roar”.

The show features eight separate feminist fables which offer “an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.”

Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie are among the other actresses who take starring roles in the anthology series, with Gilpin portraying a woman whose husband puts her on a literal pedestal.

The official synopsis explains, “These eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways.”

The show is based on a book of short stories by Irish novelist Cecelia Ahern.

All eight episodes of “Roar” premiere April 15 on Apple TV+.