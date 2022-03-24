Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Orlando Bloom has travelled to Moldova with Unicef in order to meet refugee families who have fled the war in Ukraine.

The actor took to Instagram to post photos documenting his experience.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Shares Orlando Bloom’s ‘Worst Habit’, Talks Christmas In January

“Since the start of the war in #Ukraine, a child has become a refugee almost every single second,” he wrote. “I’m in Moldova with @UNICEF meeting families who were forced to leave everything behind in search of safety.”

“My hero and many others,” wrote Bloom’s proud fiancée, Katy Perry, in comments beneath the post.

READ MORE: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Seem Still ‘In The Honeymoon Phase’ During Date Night In New York City

In another post, the “Troy” star shared photos a mother and her three children who fled Ukraine after their neighbour’s house was bombed.

“They don’t know where they will go next, but Mum just wants her children to be safe,” he wrote.

Millions of people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, which began one month ago.

Many refugees are crossing to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.