Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a generous donation to Canadian charity, Water First Education & Training Inc.

The couple’s $500,000 contribution will provide resources for more young Indigenous adults to become water treatment plant operators and environmental water science technicians.

The money will also help to engage Indigenous school-aged students in water science.

“Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Reynolds. “Canada is home to over 20% of the planet’s freshwater — an abundance that’s envied around the world. There’s absolutely no reason Indigenous communities should not have access to safe, clean water.”

The “Deadpool” star continued, “We appreciate Water First’s focus on supporting young, Indigenous adults to become certified water operators and environmental technicians. These folks are helping to ensure sustainable access to safe, clean water locally, now and for the future. Blake and I are thrilled to support this important work.”

The kind-hearted pair recently pledged to match $1M in donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Their latest donation follows such previous philanthropic efforts as: two separate $1 million donations to food banks during the pandemic; $200K to the NAACP, $200K to support an initiative for Indigenous women, and $500K to support Canada’s Indigenous youth; $500K to support homeless and trafficked youth in Canada; $2 million to help immigrant children separated from their families due to the draconian family separation policy during the Trump administration; and donations to relief efforts in Haiti and in Reynolds’ native British Columbia after last year’s devastating floods.