Streaming platforms in China have dropped films starring Keanu Reeves after the actor appeared virtually at the 35th annual Tibet House Benefit Concert.

According to The Los Angeles Times, streaming services including iQiyi, Tencent Video, Bilibili, and Xigua Video removed all of Reeves’ movies following the event on March 3.

The films that have been erased include “The Matrix” franchise, “Speed” and “The Lake House.”

China’s streaming services previously censored multiple “Friends” episodes due to LGBTQ characters and storylines.

According to the Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post, “the censors have practically buried the lesbian identity of character Carol Willick” (Anita Barone), Ross’ (David Schwimmer) ex-wife.

Conversations about Carol divorcing Ross, after coming out as a lesbian, were removed from the show’s first episode, as well as scenes in the second episode which also featured the character.

Additionally, censors have reportedly withdrawn a scene of Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) kissing on New Year’s Eve and even altered the show’s dialogue in Chinese-language subtitles, like editing a line about women having “multiple orgasms” to “women have endless gossips.”