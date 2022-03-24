Rihanna has something to say about that diamond that was shining bright on her ring finger earlier this week. The GRAMMY winner sparked engagement rumors when she was seen out rocking the impressive bling on Tuesday.

In a video, captured by the DailyMail, the 34-year-old mommy-to-be is seen stepping out of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The Savage x Fenty founder rocks a barely-there printed mini dress under a lux coat, and as she steps out, it’s hard to miss the shiny rock flashing on her finger.

When asked by the photographer, “That’s a beautiful ring on your finger. Are you engaged?,” the “Work” songstress laughs as she replies, “This old ring?”

Rihanna laughs as the photographer asks for a little more information saying, “Come on,” to which the singer says, “You come on,” before getting in the car.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna, who is in her third trimester, isn’t just turning heads with the rock. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the mogul has been stunning the world with her maternity style.

On Sunday, as she has throughout her pregnancy, the “Umbrella” songstress gave her fans an up close and personal look at her growing baby bump.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, the singer wrote, “Taking ‘booty do’ to a new level #preggoaf. In the video, she pans the camera around her stomach that is dressed in jeans and a cropped vintage T-shirt.

In a recent interview, Rihanna gave an update on her pregnancy journey. “There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?” she told Elle.

“The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup,” she added. “But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways.”

MORE FROM ET:

Rihanna Shows an Up Close and Personal Look at her Baby Bump

Rihanna Shops for Baby Clothes at Target — See the Pics!

Rihanna Reveals She’s in the Third Trimester of Her Pregnancy

Rihanna Reveals the ‘Real Housewives’ Who Are Giving Her Mom Inspiration